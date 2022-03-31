Blast damages warehouse in Imphal East

March 31, 2022 13:56 IST

This is the second bomb blast at the same place.

A remote controlled bomb was detonated at early hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Telipati under the Porompat police station in the Imphal east district, police reports said. The targets were the rented rooms and a warehouse owned by Ram Nath Sahu (55) who hails from Bihar. This is the second bomb blast at the same place. Another bomb was also detonated some months back.

There was no casualty in Thursday’s blast. However some portions of the warehouse and rooms were damaged.

Mr. Sahu said he is yet to get a clue on those behind the attack. Police personnel from Porompat rushed to the spot immediately and carried out search operations at the nearby.

In view of the frequent bomb attacks a police picket is deployed on permanent basis at Telipati.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.