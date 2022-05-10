Rocket-propelled grenade hits Punjab Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali, police says ‘minor explosion’

Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police’s Intelligence department office in Mohali on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 10, 2022 00:14 IST

Explosion happened at 7.45 p.m. Former CM Amarinder Singh, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa urge Bhagwant Mann to investigate it

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali near here on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building, police said.

The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion.

The Police said that no damage has been reported and the area has been cordoned off. The explosion was heard at 7:45 PM in which no is reportedly hurt.

The Police, in an official statement, said, “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in S.A.S Nagar at around 7:45 p.m. No damage has been reported. Forensic teams have been called.’‘

“A minor blast took place at the intelligence building. The investigation is going on and our senior officials are on the spot,” a police official said.

“The blast took place with a rocket type fire. There is no casualty,” said the official.

Senior police officers are on the spot and investigation is being done.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tweeted, “The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabGovtIndia to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab.”

(With PTI inputs)