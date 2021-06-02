Black fungus: One man dies, another critical in Manipur

IMPHAL:

02 June 2021 08:31 IST

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren flagged off a massive campaign to test people for COVID-19 infection in Imphal west district on Tuesday.

For the first time in Manipur, which has been floundering under the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the two persons found to be suffering from Mucormycosis (black fungus) died on Tuesday evening.

Mucormycosis — what it is, and why it is associated with diabetes | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The 46-year-old man from Imphal west district died at the Shija hospital in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Hospital sources in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, said that the second infected man was in a critical condition. Official sources said that efforts were on to make arrangements to cope with the new health threat.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Tuesday flagged off a massive campaign to test people for COVID-19 infection in Imphal west district. He said that one of the effective means of containing the outbreak of was early detection and medication. Official sources said that some persons were found to be positive.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the massive drive against the violators of curfew in the State.

Education Commissioner T. Ranjit said that all schools in the State would remain closed as the COVID-19 infection was spreading. However, the online classes conducted by schools would continue.