BKU to burn Bill copies on Holi

Instead of colours, farmers will apply farm soil as tilak, says Rakesh Tikait

The Bharatiya Kisan Union said on Saturday that farmers would burn copies of the Bills at the Ghazipur protest site on Holi.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait will lead the farmers on Sunday by burning the copies of the Bills. The BKU is leading the protest against the contentious farm laws at the Ghazipur border.

‘Not acceptable’

Mr. Tikait appealed to the farmers that during the Holika Dahan, farmers should burn copies of Bills in their villages. “It will help in making the government understand that the Bills are not acceptable to farmers,” he said.

He said it is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s programme. “On Monday, instead of using colours, farmers will apply farm soil as tilak on the forehead of fellow farmers as a tribute to farmers who lost their lives during the protests.”

He further said farmers were ready to stay at the protest site till Diwali if the laws were not repealed and a new law, that guarantees the MSP, is not made.

Kisan Mazdoor Yatra

On Saturday, the Kisan Mazdoor Jagriti Yatra that started from Ramraj on March 6 reached the Ghazipur border. Covering 16 districts, the farmers participating in the Yatra have brought soil from different villages of these districts with them. “This soil will be kept at the Ghazipur border,” said Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of BKU.