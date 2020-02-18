BKU threatens to launch non-cooperation movement against U.P. govt’s ‘anti-farmer policies’

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement against the Uttar Pradesh government’s alleged anti-farmer policies.
BKU chief Naresh Tikait hit out at the State government for not clearing dues of the sugarcane farmers.
Addressing hundreds of farmers who had gheraoed the district magistrate’s office here on Monday evening, he said, “We will not pay our electricity bills if the state government fails to fulfil our demands.”
