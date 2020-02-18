Other States

BKU threatens to launch non-cooperation movement against U.P. govt’s ‘anti-farmer policies’

BKU chief Naresh Tikait hit out at the State government for not clearing dues of the sugarcane farmers.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement against the Uttar Pradesh government’s alleged anti-farmer policies.

BKU chief Naresh Tikait hit out at the State government for not clearing dues of the sugarcane farmers.

Addressing hundreds of farmers who had gheraoed the district magistrate’s office here on Monday evening, he said, “We will not pay our electricity bills if the state government fails to fulfil our demands.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 11:16:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bku-threatens-to-launch-non-cooperation-movement-against-up-govts-anti-farmer-policies/article30849432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY