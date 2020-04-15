BKU seeks economic package for farmers

The Bhartiya Kisan Union has demanded a comprehensive economic package for farmers and has appealed to peasants to celebrate the International Farmers’ Day on April 17 by clicking and sharing their photographs while cleaning their farming equipment with the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and the media on the social media at 5 p.m. “Farmers should remain at home, work in fields but they should not remain quiet,” said Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of BKU. “To fight the COVID 19, we demand from the government a separate package of ₹ 1.5 lakh crores for the farmers,” he urged.

The pandemic, he said, had proved the weakness of the industry-oriented economy. “In these adverse conditions, farmers are feeding crores across the world. Hence governments should guarantee the safety of the interests of farmers,” Mr Tikait remarked.