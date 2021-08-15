BKU men ‘attack’BJP MLA’s vehicle

Umesh Malik blames Narendra Tikait

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA’s car was allegedly attacked by members of Bhartiya Kisan Union on Saturday evening when he was returning after a public meeting from Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar. The BKU called it an example of growing disenchantment with the ruling dispensation in the region.

Umesh Malik, BJP MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, said his car was attacked by the BKU workers when he was returning after addressing a meeting of Jan Kalyan Samiti on Saturday evening. “The attack was orchestrated by Narendra Tikait, younger brother of BKU president Naresh Tikait,” Mr Malik told The Hindu.

Sisauli is the headquarter of BKU and the native village of the Tikaits.

Mr. Malik said black oil was thrown at the car and windscreens were smashed. “We somehow managed to save our lives. Five persons, including two police constables, suffered injuries in the pre-planned attack,” said Mr. Malik.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media purportedly showed locals raising slogans against the MLA before smearing his SUV with a black chemical and going on to break the side and back glass of the vehicle. Mr. Malik said there was police presence in the village but they failed to stop the assailants. “We will raise the issue with higher officials,” he said.

After the incident, Cabinet Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan also reached the police station. Mr. Malik alleged the BKU had little support in the region and a few ruffians were forced to raise slogans under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said the incident was yet another example of the growing disenchantment with the ruling party in the region. “When a local MLA is welcomed with slogans, you can see the writing on the wall.”

He said BKU workers were only asked to raise the slogans, the rest of the illegal activity was sponsored by the BJP to break the farmers’ movement. “They have used such tactics in Haryana and now they are applying them in U.P.,” he claimed. On the involvement of the younger Tikait, Mr. Dharmendra said it is their village, “Nareshji was also present in Sisauli. They could name him as well,” he said.