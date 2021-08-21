Other States

BJP's women members celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with BSF in Jammu

BJP Mahila Morcha women tie 'Rakhis' on the wrist of Border Security Force soldiers during the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival celebrations, at Pindi post in Arnia near International border outskirts in Jammu on August 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of BJP's women's wing on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here, an official said.

BJP 'Mahila Morcha' (women wing) president Sanjita Dogra, along with 15 members, visited BSF headquarters here and wished the troops by applying 'tilak' on their forehead and tying 'rakhis' in the presence Commandant Medical, BSF Jammu, Karnal Singh, an official of the force said.

"The initiative to celebrate the festival of love and bonding between brothers and sisters is being regularly undertaken by our BJP Mahila Morcha team to mark the solidarity with the soldiers who are deployed far away from their families," Ms. Dogra said.

The BJP team appreciated the role of the BSF in serving and protecting the motherland.


