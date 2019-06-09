BJP’s victory rally in Bengal turns violent

Violence erupted at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur on Saturday over a victory rally the BJP took out ignoring the directive of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that there should be no such rallies.

BJP State president Dilip Ghosh arrived in the district to lead the rallies at Gangarampur and Buniyadpur.

10 detained

The police personnel, who were deployed in large numbers at Buniyadpur, tried to stop hundreds of BJP activists from marching. After a scuffle, the BJP leadership including Mr. Ghosh took out the rally.

When Mr. Ghosh arrived at Gangarampur to lead the second rally, the situation went out of control and people started throwing stones. The police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells leaving several, including a few policemen, injured. About 10 persons were detained.

Mr. Ghosh said: “Why cannot we take out victory rallies? Why is Section 144 clamped here? The Chief Minister is precipitating the situation.” Mr. Ghosh said the people had voted the BJP and the party had the right to thank them. Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said the BJP was trying to incite violence in the name of the rallies. “This hooliganism will lead the BJP nowhere,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee on June 6 directed the police not to allow any victory rally. After the results of the Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal had witnessed violence including murders of supporters of both the BJP and the TMC.