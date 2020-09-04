BJP’s Syed Zafar Alam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from U.P .

BJP candidate Syed Zafar Alam was on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.
Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and no one else was in the fray for the by-election, which was scheduled on September 11.
The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of SP MP Amar Singh in Singapore on August 1.
“Alam has been declared elected,” Returning Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.
Mr. Zafar will serve the remainder of Singh’s term till July 4, 2022.
On Tuesday, BJP’s Govind Narain Shukla and Independent Mahesh Chandra Sharma had filed nominations.
Mr. Sharma’s nomination got rejected on Wednesday as he did not have the backing of 10 MLAs as required, while Shukla withdrew his nomination the next day.
