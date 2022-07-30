Other States

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Congress over remark against President Droupadi Murmu, accuses party of treating tribals with disdain

Sudhanshu Trivedi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI Raipur July 30, 2022 16:48 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 16:48 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on July 30 slammed the Congress without naming it for the remark made by a party MP against President Droupadi Murmu and said it is unfortunate such venom was being spread when the country was celebrating 75 years of Independence.

In a reference to the remark by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mr. Trivedi said in Raipur, "It is a pious coincidence that when the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, a woman who comes from the tribal community has for the first time reached the apex constitutional post.. But it is unfortunate that even in this Amrit Kaal venom is being spread."

"It was seen in Delhi how disrespecting words were used (for the President). It was an insult to the dignity of the post of the President and the tribal community. It is a matter of pride for residents of tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh that Droupadi Murmu ji has been elected as President. But the way it (Congress) is showing disrespect (to her) in Delhi, the same sense of disdain towards tribal society is visible in (Congress-ruled) Chhattisgarh," he added.

