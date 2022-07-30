BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Congress over remark against President Droupadi Murmu, accuses party of treating tribals with disdain

“It was seen in Delhi how disrespecting words were used (for the President). It was an insult to the dignity of the post of the President and the tribal community,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

“It was seen in Delhi how disrespecting words were used (for the President). It was an insult to the dignity of the post of the President and the tribal community,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on July 30 slammed the Congress without naming it for the remark made by a party MP against President Droupadi Murmu and said it is unfortunate such venom was being spread when the country was celebrating 75 years of Independence.

In a reference to the remark by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mr. Trivedi said in Raipur, "It is a pious coincidence that when the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, a woman who comes from the tribal community has for the first time reached the apex constitutional post.. But it is unfortunate that even in this Amrit Kaal venom is being spread."

"It was seen in Delhi how disrespecting words were used (for the President). It was an insult to the dignity of the post of the President and the tribal community. It is a matter of pride for residents of tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh that Droupadi Murmu ji has been elected as President. But the way it (Congress) is showing disrespect (to her) in Delhi, the same sense of disdain towards tribal society is visible in (Congress-ruled) Chhattisgarh," he added.

Mr. Trivedi further said the alleged rift between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet colleague T. S. Singh Deo had led to a situation where people's problems were being ignored while the ruling party was fighting for the chair.

On the BJP's no-confidence motion against the Congress government in the recently concluded Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly, Mr. Trivedi said, "It got defeated as the government has the numbers but it has revealed the ruling party leaders no longer have faith in the government. There is a huge conflict between 'tiger' and 'lion' (apparently referring to Baghel and Singh Deo)." In the power struggle between the two, the government has failed to discharge their constitutional duties, the BJP leader alleged.