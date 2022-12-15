  1. EPaper
BJP’s Satpal Satti could be Leader of Opposition in Himachal

Satti, who won from the Una constituency, had worked as BJP State president in the past

December 15, 2022 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP, which failed to repeat its government in the recent Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, could choose Satpal Satti as its leader in the Assembly.

A party source said the BJP was likely to finalise the name of Mr. Satti as the leader of the BJP legislature party. Mr. Satti, who could be the next Leader of the Opposition in the 68-member House, has the support of Jai Ram Thakur, the former Chief Minister, added the source. While Mr. Thakur won from Seraj by a record margin of over 37,000 votes in the recent election, the BJP could not retain power in the hill State.

Mr. Satti, who won from the Una constituency, had worked as BJP State president in the past. Under his leadership, the BJP won the 2017 Assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections. Mr. Satti, however, lost his elections from Una in the year 2017, after consecutively winning in 2003, 2007, and 2012.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress won 40 seats and formed the government, while the BJP, which got only 25 seats, would be sitting in the Opposition. 

BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president Suresh Kashyap said a decision regarding the leader would be taken by the ‘high command’, after the meeting of the legislature party members.

