BJP’s Rajya Sabha members’ count from Assam increases to three

Biswajit Daimary elected unopposed four months after switching over from Bodoland People’s Front.

The Bharatiya Janata Party gained a member in the Rajya Sabha from Assam with Biswajit Daimary being elected unopposed on Friday.

Mr. Daimary had switched over from the Bodoland People’s Front in November 2020.

With his election, the number of BJP elders from Assam has increased to three.

The two others are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Bhubaneswar Kalita, who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in August 2019.

Assam sends seven members to the Rajya Sabha. Of the remaining four, two – Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah – represent the Congress, Birendra Prasad Baishya represents the Asom Gana Parishad, BJP’s ally, while Ajit Kumar Bhuyan is an independent.