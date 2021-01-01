‘BJP’s performance in civic polls satisfactory’

Better result than Cong.: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said despite odd circumstances the BJP has performed satisfactorily in the recently concluded civic polls.

Mr. Lal was responding to a question during a press conference here. “BJP had registered win in 36 municipal wards as against Congress party’s 19,” he said.

Mr. Lal announced that from March 31, 2021, a special campaign will be launched to provide skill training, employment and financial assistance to uplift economic status of around one lakh families having least or no income source.

“The objective of this special campaign is to strengthen economic status of such families,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that while considering recommendations of the committee headed by Justice Daya Chaudhary, the State government has decided to extend the special parole period of as many as 2,471 prisoners till February 15, 2021, and special parole of as many as 2,117 prisoners till March 31, 2021. He said that parole will be extended for those who have been sentenced for seven years or undertrials who are accused of offences punishable upto seven years.

Agriculture techniques

Sharing the State government’s plans for increasing the farmers’ income, Mr. Lal said that the ‘Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran’ has been directed to advise the farmers to use specific agriculture techniques which are economically viable for them. He said that recently the Horticulture Department has been directed to explore the possibilities for cultivation of fig in the State.