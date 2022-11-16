BJP’s Pasmanda outreach for sake of narrow political interests, alleges Mayawati

November 16, 2022 03:20 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘Pasmanda Muslim’ outreach and alleged only for the sake of narrow political interests the saffron brigade is doing such acts as the viewpoint and intention of the BJP and Sangh parivaar towards Muslims are not hidden from anyone.

“Only to fulfil own narrow political interest the BJP and the RSS is talking about ‘Pasmanda Muslim Community’, while their views, intention, policy and track record towards them is not hidden from anyone,” wrote Ms. Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi.

Due to negative thinking of the saffron party towards Muslim society even in BJP government, the community is almost as poor, backward, distressed and insecure in matters of life, property and religion as they were in the rule of Congress party, she added.

“The neglected state of Muslim community like the Dalits is very unfortunate, while during BSP regime we worked for all communities and guaranteed security for Dalits, Muslims and backwards,” Ms. Mayawati said.

After the 2022 assembly polls all the major political parties in the state are making a renewed bid to reach out to the minority community with the BSP continuously attacking the two main parties the BJP and the SP over Muslim issues and inducted in its fold a prominent Muslim face from western U.P. Imran Masood, while the BJP is organising Minority Pasmanda meetings in Muslim majority districts to make inroads within the minority society. Muslim community constitutes roughly 19.26 percent of the total population of U.P.