BJP’s OBC push in Odisha: nine-day-long outreach campaign to carry on for 2 months 

April 13, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its Other Backward Class outreach in the State, intending to become the party of preference amongst voters with an eye on the 2024 elections.

The BJP, which is currently on a nine-day-long campaign seeking to interact with individuals, is engaging with small groups of individuals, addressing public meeting, networking with caste groups and is looking to carry on its movement for two months.

In a two-page leaflet being circulated widely by the party, the BJP listed out how Narendra Modi government had taken care of the OBCs by providing them reservation in education and employment, and constituting an OBC Commission to protect their interest.

“The Modi government has given constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. No one had thought of it before. As many as 27 ministers belonging to the OBC category, have been given representations in the present government. The Modi government has strengthened the OBC Finance and Development Corporation which ensures economic development of people belonging to the OBC,” said Surath Biswal, president of the BJP OBC Morcha, Odisha.

Mr. Biswal said, “For the first time, 27% of seats in medical, dental and other technical colleges have been reserved for OBCs. Moreover, the annual income criterion for the creamy-layer in OBCs, has been eased by increasing it from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh.”

The leaflet went on to describe how 12.37 lakh women entrepreneurs belonging to the OBC, were benefited by the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), and 3,825 scholars from OBC communities had received junior fellowship under the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme— SHREYAS.

While the BJP credited the Narendra Modi government for developments enjoyed by the OBCs, the party pointed out as to how the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had never thought of protecting the interest of the OBCs.

“The BJD has never provided reservation to OBC students in education. The regional party is providing only 11.25% reservation for OBCs in job sector, stating their hands were tied due to 50% cap fixed on reservation by courts. The OBC Development and Finance Corporation is lying defunct for the past 20 years,” said Mr. Biswal.

Special focus

The party is focusing on major OBC communities such as Chasha, Yadav, Barik, Teli, Maharana, Sundhi, Tanti and Meher. The nine-day-long ‘Social Justice’ campaign started from April 6— the BJP’s Foundation Day and would culminate on April 14— birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. During the period, the party will give maximum focus on 11 Lok Sabha constituencies, mostly coastal districts. The remaining 10 Lok Sabha constituencies would be covered during the month of May.

“The BJD believes in electoral doles. The regional party tries to rope in certain communities by giving them land and funds during election as they did for Mehers and Kultias in the Bargarh district. The BJP has been campaigning as to how their interest could be protected constitutionally,” he said. The State BJP president Manmohan Samal also participated in the outreach progromme. Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the Biju Janata Dal saying the party was historically against the OBCs.