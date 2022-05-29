BJP’s Nupur Sharma booked by Mumbai Police over objectionable remarks

She allegedly hurt religious sentiments with her remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate

The Mumbai Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate on an English news channel.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) was lodged in South Mumbai’s Pydhonie Police Station based on a complaint filed by one Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of the Raza Academy, a right wing Muslim outfit.

The BJP leader had made the remarks during a debate on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on the Times Now news channel which was aired on Friday, following which a furore erupted on social media causing the channel to distance itself from Ms. Sharma’s remarks. Soon after the debate was aired, Ms. Sharma tweeted screenshots tagging Delhi Police, wherein she claimed that she and her family were receiving death threats.

In his statement attached to the FIR, Mr. Shaikh claimed that he had received a message on WhatsApp which contained the link to a Twitter post. The link opened to a video clip of the televised debate where Ms. Sharma made the alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad and his wife Ayesha, “who are worshipped by Muslims”.

The Raza Academy member contended that Ms. Sharma’s statements had hurt the “religious sentiments of the entire Muslim community”.