BJP’s Muslim outreach focused on Pasmandas visible in run-up to U.P. Urban Local Body polls

April 21, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - Lucknow

With the Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body (ULB) election around the corner, the BJP is reaching out to the Muslim community, primarily the Pasmandas. Party leaders said roughly 250 Muslim candidates have been given tickets so far, and the number is likely to reach 400, a four-fold increase when compared to the previous election. They also said 90% of the party’s Muslim candidates for the ULB polls would be from the marginalised Pasmanda community.

Apart from fielding Muslim candidates in districts having sizeable minority population like Moradabad, Rampur, Muzzafarnagar, Amroha and Bijnor, the BJP has also given tickets to the community in Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

“Previously, the Muslim community did not come forward to demand tickets from the BJP but this time, we had multiple aspirants in many seats. It highlights that our acceptance has increased among the community. We have given tickets to about 250 Muslim candidates as of now, which could increase to 400. In Varanasi, we have given four tickets to Muslims including three women,” Kunwar Basit Ali, the Minority Morcha president of the State BJP unit, told The Hindu, while adding that 90% of tickets are being given to Pasmandas. The term ‘Pasmanda’ refers to depressed classes among Muslims. They are said to constitute roughly 80% of India’s Muslim community.

In Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the party is fielding Huma Bano from Madanpura ward, Reshmi Biwi from Badhu Kacchi Bagh and Vakil Ahmed Ansari from Jamaluddinpura. Likewise in Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, the saffron party has fielded Hakibul Nisha from the Other Backward Classes (Women) reserved seat of Baba Gambhirnath. In the districts under Moradabad administrative division, the party has fielded Muslim candidates for three Nagar Palika (municipality) chairman seats - Rampur, Tanda and Afzalgarh. Overall, the party’s Muslim candidates will contest more than a dozen Nagar Panchayat chairman posts and nearly 100 councillor seats under the Moradabad division.

When asked what really motivates a member of the Muslim community to face election on a BJP ticket, Salim Kassar, a Pasmanda Muslim fighting the ward councillor election in Muzzafarnagar, said threat of communal violence has decreased under BJP rule and this gives the minority community “a sense of security.”

“Most of the people belonging to Muslim community are poor and involved in daily wage work. For them violence or even minor communal incidents lead to months of joblessness. With the BJP in power, threat of communal flare-up decreases,” said Mr. Kassar. Muzaffarnagar is a communally sensitive district which witnessed riots in 2013 leading to death of at least 60 people.

The candidates also explain that as government policies are benefiting the minority community, voter support has increased. “When the community realised that there is no discrimination in providing welfare policies and it is equally benefiting from Central and State governments, a large section began supporting the party,” Ms. Bano told The Hindu.

The polls across 760 ULBs will be held for 14,684 posts including 17 mayoral seats and 1,420 councillor posts in two phases on May 4 and May 11, while counting of votes is scheduled on May 13. These polls are considered a ‘semifinal’ for political parties going into the 2024 Lok Sabha election in U.P., politically the most crucial State in the country with 80 members in the Lok Sabha.

In recent months, the BJP has continuously focused on Pasmanda Muslims through a series of meetings. It had also nominated former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council as part of its Muslim outreach.