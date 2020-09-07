BJP’s Kargil unit up in arms against party

Representational image

Srinagar

07 September 2020 21:10 IST

District unit complains of being ignored by State unit

The Kargil unit of the BJP is up in arms against the party and has threatened mass resignations “if equal representation is not given in the State Executive Body (SEB) and State Working Committee (SWC) of the party”.

A joint resolution, signed by 16 BJP leaders from Kargil, which is a Muslim majority district, on Sunday asked the party high command to respond within two days “else the entire BJP Unit, Kargil, will not shy away from submitting mass resignation from the party”.

According to the resolution, signed by BJP vice-president Muhammad Ali Majaz, the members unanimously pointed out that the membership for BJP's local units “has been taken without taking into confidence all the stakeholders”.

Advertising

Advertising

“District Kargil has meagre presence in the State Executive Body (of the BJP) with only three out of 22 members of Ladakh,” the joint statement said.

The leaders from Kargil alleged that they are facing “step motherly treatment”.

“We are sorry to say we find a very cold response from the State President of Ladakh. We consider it as a shame that the president does not consider the district unit of Kargil able enough and is having a negative impact on the party workers,” they said.