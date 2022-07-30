Other States

BJP’s Jai Narayan Mishra appointed new leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly

Jai Narayan Mishra. Photo: Twitter/@jnarayanmishra
Satyasundar Barik BHUBANESWAR July 30, 2022 23:32 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 00:46 IST

Jai Narayan Mishra, senior BJP leader, was elected Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, replacing Pradipta Naik, who has not been keeping well for over a year since his COVID-19 infection.

It was party Saha Prabhari for Odisha Vijaypal Singh Tomar who oversaw the election.

“Party’s chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi had proposed the name of Mr. Mishra in the BJP legislative party meeting. He was elected unopposed. It is important to have an effective Opposition, otherwise the ruling party would become authoritarian,” said Mr. Tomar.

“A totalitarian government is functioning in the State. I would try to expose the government and help Opposition party play constructive role in State Assembly,” said Mr. Mishra.

Public Accounts Committee, however, would be headed by Mr. Majhi, he said.

In the 147-member house, the ruling Biju Janata Dal has 112 members, BJP follows with 22 and Congress has nine members.

