BJP’s Giriraj Singh courts controversy again

Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, he asks

Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh, courted controversy yet again by saying that the recent attacks on Ram Navami processions in some parts of the country flew in the face of the claims of a composite culture in India.

The attacks, "belie the claim of the Ganga- Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) in India,” Mr. Singh told the media in Katihar late on Monday.

The BJP leader took on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other “secular politicians with Jinnah’s DNA” for their remarks that “Hindus should avoid venturing into Muslim-dominated localities to avoid communal flare-ups while taking out religious processions”.

“Where will Ram Navami procession be taken out if not in our country? In Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh?” asked the Minister, who is known for his hardline stance on Hindutva

Mr. Singh also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on the issue. “Had processions of any other faith been attacked, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and the ailing Lalu Prasad would have hit the streets for their ‘political tourism’,” Mr. Singh claimed.

“Now, patience is running out,” warned Mr. Singh. “The country did not object to the construction of new mosques post-Independence and the multi-fold rise in Muslim population despite large-scale demolition of temples in Pakistan, where Hindus are facing near extinction.”

“The country was Partitioned in 1947 and we must not commit the same mistake again by talking in terms of Hindu-dominated or Muslim-dominated areas. Don’t Hindus heartily take part in Tazia processions during Muharram?” he asked.

Mr. Singh also expressed outrage over the recent attacks on police officials at Hubli in Karnataka and Jehangirpuri in Delhi, which witnessed communal clashes. “I was aghast at the Gorakhpur incident as well, where an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) graduate not only entered the Gorakdham Peeth but also attacked security personnel before being arrested,” he said.