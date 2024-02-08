‘BJP’s duty to safeguard OBC quota, Kunbi status for Marathas may hurt party in polls’

Maharashtra Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been the strongest critic of the State government’s move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with proofs of belonging to the agrarian community that enjoys OBC benefits in the State. Speaking to The Hindu, the 76-year-old leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said he had tendered his resignation as a Minister on November 16 but the Chief Minister is yet to accept it. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the State government failed to handle the Maratha reservation issue?

While announcing reservation for Marathas in education and jobs under the OBC category, the government did not adhere to the rulebook or the previous reports/orders of the High Court or the Supreme Court. Marathas are an influential forward caste. Reservation can’t be given overnight just because someone is standing outside your door and pressuring you. This is not how a government functions. I’m sure it won’t stand legal scrutiny. The Supreme Court once questioned the representatives of the Maratha community. It asked why despite there being so many Chief Ministers and important Ministers in the State and at the Centre, none of them acted to include Marathas in the list of Backward Classes. This is a testament not only to the fact that the Marathas are not a backward class but also to the wisdom and objectivity of these leaders.

When and why did you submit your resignation?

When I felt I couldn’t take this anymore. Being part of the government, I can’t speak against its decisions or criticise it. At the same time, my conscience said I can’t keep quiet on an issue I have been advocating for decades. So, a day before my public meeting at Ambad (in Jalna district), I tendered my resignation as a Minister on November 16. It is yet to be accepted by the Chief Minister. I didn’t speak about it until recently when MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena said I should be ‘kicked out’ of the Cabinet for opposing the decision to provide Kunbi certificates to Marathas. Earlier, I was requested not to speak about my resignation.

Why are OBC leaders from other parties not speaking on the issue?

I don’t know. I need to create awareness about Marathas encroaching on OBC reservation. No one is speaking for the cause or coming in my support. Not even OBC MLAs or leaders from our coalition government, the Congress or other parties. It’s good that they are at least silent and are not speaking in favour of the State government.

How are OBC communities looking at the decision, and how will it impact the upcoming elections?

I can’t speak for everyone, but yes, there’s an undercurrent. Many feel betrayed. I don’t know why the BJP’s central leadership has not intervened in the issue as electorally it could have consequences for them. It is their responsibility to safeguard the OBC reservation, and they will be held accountable. This move has created an unnecessary rift between OBCs and Marathas in the rural areas. People feel that now Marathas will get the benefits of the Economically Weaker Section, general quota, OBCs and even separate reservation. Basically, they are everywhere and we are left out. Former Union Minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar must speak on this burning issue.

There are reports of you planning to join the BJP to lead a nationwide OBC protest soon. Are you in talks with the BJP leadership?

Neither has anyone from their party approached me with such a proposal nor am I in two minds. I’m happy here. People are suggesting that I should float a party, but I believe that it would divert my focus.

What are your plans for the future?

I’m committed to the cause and will continue my fight. I had left late Balasaheb Thackeray for the same cause that I’ve been advocating for the past 35 years. I’m not against reservation for Marathas, but don’t give them Kunbi certificates. We are planning rallies across the State and inviting OBC leaders from all parties to address them.