‘BJP’s divisive agenda rejected by the people’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the Congress-JMM-RJD victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls as rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharathiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister said the reversal of the ruling BJP’s fortunes, which had begun earlier this year, has taken another leap forward with these polls. The results had resoundingly crushed BJP’s ambitions of spreading its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country, and paved the way for the creation of a BJP-Mukta Bharat, he added.

“With these results, BJP’s divisive agenda had not only been exposed but had also been rejected outright by the people," said Capt. Amarinder, adding that the mandate marked the defeat of the ruling party’s communal politics.

“People want development and progress, in the backdrop of the Constitutional ethos of unity in diversity; they do not want to be divided by vested interests in the name of religion,” Capt. Amarinder said, adding that the BJP had failed to read the people’s mood and pulse.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that the Jharkhand results validate the Congress party’s secular agenda.

“Coming at a time when a strong anti-BJP wave was sweeping the nation, as manifest in the widespread public protests against the unconstitutional CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] and NRC [National Register of Citizens] of the central government, the Jharkhand results validate the Congress party’s secular agenda,” he said.

‘False promises’

“It is only a matter of time now for the saffron hue to be lifted from the nation’s face, and give way to a bright future for its people... false promises and fake claims cannot take any political party far which the BJP has dogmatically failed to appreciate or accept,” Capt. Amarinder added.

(With PTI inputs)