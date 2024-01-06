ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Dadraul MLA Manvendra Singh passes away after prolonged liver problem at New Delhi hospital

January 06, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Lucknow

He was a legislator from Dadraul Assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindu Bureau

Manvendra Singh. File

BJP MLA Manvendra Singh (70) died on January 5 following a prolonged illness at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. He was a legislator from Dadraul Assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who spent a major part of his political career in the Congress, joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly election and won the Dadraul seat by over 17,000 votes defeating Rammurti Verma, a Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran and four-time MLA. He retained the seat in the 2022 State election.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the MLA’s death. “The demise of Manvendra Singh, the MLA from Dadraul Assembly segment, is very sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense loss,” wrote Mr. Adityanath said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

