GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Dadraul MLA Manvendra Singh passes away after prolonged liver problem at New Delhi hospital

He was a legislator from Dadraul Assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

January 06, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Manvendra Singh. File

Manvendra Singh. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@ManvendraMla

BJP MLA Manvendra Singh (70) died on January 5 following a prolonged illness at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. He was a legislator from Dadraul Assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who spent a major part of his political career in the Congress, joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly election and won the Dadraul seat by over 17,000 votes defeating Rammurti Verma, a Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran and four-time MLA. He retained the seat in the 2022 State election.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the MLA’s death. “The demise of Manvendra Singh, the MLA from Dadraul Assembly segment, is very sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense loss,” wrote Mr. Adityanath said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.