Kolkata 19 March 2020 04:45 IST
BJP’s cow urine consumption organiser arrested
Updated: 19 March 2020 04:33 IST
A civic volunteer had fallen ill after drinking it
BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee was arrested on Tuesday night for organising a cow urine consumption event in Kolkata, claiming that it would protect people from COVID-19 or cure those already infected, leading to a civic volunteer falling ill after drinking it, police said on Wednesday. Mr. Chatterjee, 40, was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim, they said.
According to police officials, the local party worker of Jorasakho area in North Kolkata had on Monday organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed and distributed cow urine vouching for its ‘miraculous’ properties.
(With PTI inputs)
