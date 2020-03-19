BJP’s cow urine consumption organiser arrested

Kolkata

A civic volunteer had fallen ill after drinking it

BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee was arrested on Tuesday night for organising a cow urine consumption event in Kolkata, claiming that it would protect people from COVID-19 or cure those already infected, leading to a civic volunteer falling ill after drinking it, police said on Wednesday. Mr. Chatterjee, 40, was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim, they said.

According to police officials, the local party worker of Jorasakho area in North Kolkata had on Monday organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed and distributed cow urine vouching for its ‘miraculous’ properties.

