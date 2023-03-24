BJP's Biswabandhu elected Tripura Speaker; Tipra Motha abstains from voting

March 24, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Agartala

BJP MLA Biswabandhu Sen was elected the speaker of the Tripura Assembly on Friday.

Mr. Sen received 32 votes, while Opposition CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy got 14 votes.

Tipra Motha, which has 13 members in the Assembly, stayed away from voting.

Mr. Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was the Deputy Speaker in the previous Assembly.

"I thank all members of the House, and would like to assure you that I will conduct the House impartially. I also seek cooperation from all members, irrespective of their party affiliation," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said he hoped that Mr. Sen would maintain the dignity of the post.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Jiten Chowdhury congratulated the new Speaker, assuring all cooperation in running the House.

Roy, a Congress MLA who fought the election for the post, also assured cooperation.