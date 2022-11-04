BJP's bid to loot votes in Tripura Assembly election 2023 will be resisted by all means: Manik Sarkar

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJP, he said the saffron camp, "scared of defeat" in 2023 elections, is trying to scuttle political programmes organised by the Opposition parties in the State.

PTI Agartala
November 04, 2022 12:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Manik Sarkar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all "secular and democratic forces" to unite against the "assault on people's liberty" by the BJP, Manik Sarkar, the Leader of Opposition in Tripura, said the saffron camp’s "bid to loot votes" during the upcoming Assembly polls would be resisted by all means.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala on November 3, Mr. Sarkar said the Left parties are expecting a positive response from all "secular" outfits. "The CPI(M) seeks to corner the BJP and the RSS, intensify political struggle and defeat the divisive forces. All secular and democratic forces are welcome to join the battle," he insisted.

Mr. Sarkar also said his party, during a high-level meeting, has decided that the local leadership will be allowed to take a call on formation of electoral alliances in respective States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJP, he said the saffron camp, "scared of defeat" in 2023 elections, is trying to scuttle political programmes organised by the Opposition parties in the State.

"The BJP will be living in a fool's paradise if it thinks that it can loot votes anymore. This time, people who are an integral part of the democratic process, will resist such bids by all means," he said.

Mr. Sarkar also rubbished Chief Minister Manik Saha’s claims that the "law and order situation in the northeastern State is better than what it used to be" under the Left regime.

"There are reports that police personnel share tea and biscuits with criminals at police stations. They ask women victims to discuss and sort out the problem with the perpetrators of crime," he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tripura

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app