BJP’s ally IPFT offers to work with TIPRA on separate state demand, NRC

Meeting held to chalk out programmes for joint movement over 2 key demands

Regional parties, including BJP’s ally IPFT, and some prominent intellectuals from the indigenous community on Saturday discussed a plan to streamline a movement to press the demand for a separate tribal state and implementation of the contentious NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Tripura.

They attended a meeting convened by IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia to chalk out programmes for a joint movement over the two key demands. Significantly, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl attended the meet held at a government guest house.

After the meeting, Mr. Debbarman said the idea of his ‘Greater Tipraland’ (separate state for tribal people) and ‘Tipraland’ of the IPFT were almost the same. He asserted that both parties and others who believed in ‘Thansa’ (unity) could work together for the sake of ‘Tiprasa (indigenous people)’.

“The IPFT will get back to me within a few days with some concrete proposals on the issue of joint movement. We are ready to work together”, he said, adding that he explained ‘Greater Tipraland’ to the IPFT leadership.

Protest in Delhi

The TIPRA will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 23 and 24 before meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to submit a charter of demands with emphasis on ‘Greater Tipraland’ and the NRC in Tripura. The party is sending 1000 supporters to hold the stir.

The IPFT announced that it would also send a delegation to Delhi to meet Mr. Shah over its ‘Tipraland’ demand. It had put forward a proposal to the TIPRA for a joint programme in Delhi.

The IPFT’s ‘Tipraland’ speaks of a separate state accumulating areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which has limited administrative authority over the State’s three- fourth lands. ‘Greater Tipraland’ of the TIPRA is also to cover areas infested by the State’s native tribe people beyond the geographical boundary of Tripura.

The State’s 33 per cent indigenous population apparently became obsessed with the idea of ‘Greater Tipraland’ floated by State’s royal scion Mr. Debbarman, as his party TIPRA registered a huge victory in elections to the tribal autonomous district council held in April last.