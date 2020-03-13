BJP youth leader held for violence

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, has been arrested in connection with the February 23 violence in Aligarh, police said.

“Special Investigation Team arrested Vinay Varshney, the main accused in the shooting of Tariq Munawwar when the protest against CAA turned violent on February 23 in the Kotwali area of the city,” confirmed Muni Raj G., Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh. Mr. Varshney was arrested late on Wednesday night from the Surendra Nagar area of Aligarh.