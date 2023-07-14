ADVERTISEMENT

BJP workers scuffle with police in West Bengal

July 14, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Kolkata

Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur participated in a protest march at Akaipur, alleging rigging by TMC workers during the July 8 panchayat elections.

PTI

“BJP workers scuffled with the police in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district during their agitation against alleged electoral malpractices in the recently concluded panchayat elections,” an officer said on July 14.

Police claimed that a few personnel were injured in a scuffle which took place when they attempted to lift a blockade by BJP workers near Akaipur railway station on Thursday. “A police vehicle was also damaged in the incident,” he said.

Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur participated in a protest march at Akaipur, alleging rigging by TMC workers during the July 8 panchayat elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the Minister left the area, some protesters blocked the road near Akaipur railway station. When police tried to lift the blockade, the agitators scuffled with the law enforcers, leading to injuries,” the police officer said. “Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident,” he said.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the site after the incident to maintain peace, he added. Local BJP leader Pradeep Banerjee claimed that no party leader was present when the incident took place.

"Agitated with police inaction seen during the panchayat polls, a few locals attacked the law enforcers and broke the glass of their vehicle," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US