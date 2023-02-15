BJP workers’ murders in Bastar heats up Chhattisgarh politics

February 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - RAIPUR

The murders of three BJP functionariesin the Bastar region allegedly by Maoists in the space of 10 days are at the centre of the latest political row in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP, which has raised the issue in Parliament and is planning to launch a major demonstration across Chhattisgarh on Friday, is now targeting the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government on law and order failure, even accusing it of launching “a proxy war by using Maoists as the front”.

The sequence of murders began on February 5 when Neelkanth Kakem, BJP divisional head of Bijapur district, was stabbed by alleged Maoists—for being a “police informer”. Five days later, Sagar Sahu, the party’s deputy chief of Narayanpur district, was shot dead at his home by two suspected Maoists. The third and the most recent killing was reported from another insurgency-affected district, Dantewada, where a former sarpanch Ramdhar Alami was hacked to death.

‘Target killings’

The BJP, which claims four of its workers have been killed in the region so far this year, has described the incidents as “target killings” and “political conspiracy”. It has urged the Centre to step in.

“These are target killings of four key office-bearers in the past one month. This is political conspiracy against the BJP and the Congress government has failed to provide security to the people of the State. The security cover of our people has been withdrawn. This is an attempt to make Chhattisgarh bleed,” said the BJP’s State president and Bilaspur Lok Sabha MP Arun Sao in Parliament on Monday.

“I demand an independent inquiry into the matter and request the Government of India to instruct the State government to save the lives of people of Chhattisgarh. This murder of democracy should stop and the State government should be instructed to carry out an investigation through an independent agency,” he added.

J.P. Nadda, BJP’s national president, who visited Bastar last week also mentioned the murders to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

According to police, since the murders, Maoists have also put up banners threatening two to three other local leaders, including a sarpanch and a person who owes allegiance to the BJP. An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, has reportedly tendered his resignation as he feared for his life.

‘No security lapse’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel denies any security lapse and says the murders are desperate attempts by Maoists, who are losing hold in the Bastar region, to register their presence. “Such allegations [of reduced security cover] are false. Kedar Kashyap [former BJP MLA] lost the election, but he still has Z+ security. [Former CM] Raman Singh doesn’t even visit Naxalite-affected areas but has more security than the Chief Minister,” he told reporters on Monday.

While the CM stressed that all should follow security protocols and that he had directed the police to provide adequate security cover, Bastar Inspector-General of Police Sundarraj P. said in the investigations so far, they are yet to uncover any evidence to suggest that the Maoists were selectively targeting BJP workers.

Former MLA Kashyap, however, claims that while his security cover has remained intact, at least eight to 10 BJP office-bearers in Bastar have lost their police protection since the Baghel government took over. “There is no fear of law in the State. What security protocol is the Chief Minister and the police talking about when our workers are being killed at their own house? This shows lack of seriousness on the police’s part,” Mr. Kashyap said.

BJP spokesperson Ranjana Sahu even alleged that there is collusion between Mr. Baghel’s government and the Maoists. “Mr. Baghel is fighting his political battle against us hiding behind the Maoists in tribal areas and using officials to get false cases registered against our workers in the plains,” she said.

Political killings in Bastar by suspected Maoists aren’t entirely new (police peg the figure at 119 since Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh) and both Congress and BJP members have fallen prey to violence. However, the latest murders, happening months before the Assembly elections and shortly after several violent incidents over conversions in Narayanpur, have provided the BJP with an opening it was looking for in the region where it lost all seats (one in a byelection later) in 2018, say observers.