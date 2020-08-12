BJP workers in Jammu & Kashmir to get more security

Manoj Sinha

Srinagar:

12 August 2020 22:07 IST

Around six political leaders were killed by militants in Kashmir this year.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday assured a better security cover for grassroots representatives and workers of the BJP, in the wake of rising attacks on them.

Also read: Who is Manoj Sinha, the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Advertising

Advertising

“Political workers and panchayat representatives were killed recently. Measures to protect them have already been taken, but we will ensure better security arrangements in the days ahead,” LG Sinha said at the launch of Coffee Table books highlighting developmental works carried out in the Union Territory (UT) in the past one year, in Srinagar.

He said the administration stood with the victims’ families. Around six political leaders were killed by militants in Kashmir this year.

Manoj Sinha’s posting brings back a politician at the helm of affairs in the Srinagar Raj Bhavan

Mr. Singh said his administration would ensure J&K’s development without any disparity. “Prime Minister Narendera Modi is committed to it. He told me that I should work for the speedy development of J&K. Development has taken place, but I feel there is a need to speed up the process at the ground level.”

Analysis | Change at Jammu and Kashmir helm amid uneasy security situation

He said J&K’s Panchayati Raj Act was stronger than in other States and UTs. “Democracy will flourish in J&K and all of us will have to work towards that,” he added.