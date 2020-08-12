BJP workers in Jammu & Kashmir to get more security

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday assured a better security cover for grassroots representatives and workers of the BJP, in the wake of rising attacks on them.
Also read: Who is Manoj Sinha, the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?
“Political workers and panchayat representatives were killed recently. Measures to protect them have already been taken, but we will ensure better security arrangements in the days ahead,” LG Sinha said at the launch of Coffee Table books highlighting developmental works carried out in the Union Territory (UT) in the past one year, in Srinagar.
He said the administration stood with the victims’ families. Around six political leaders were killed by militants in Kashmir this year.
Manoj Sinha’s posting brings back a politician at the helm of affairs in the Srinagar Raj Bhavan
Mr. Singh said his administration would ensure J&K’s development without any disparity. “Prime Minister Narendera Modi is committed to it. He told me that I should work for the speedy development of J&K. Development has taken place, but I feel there is a need to speed up the process at the ground level.”
Analysis | Change at Jammu and Kashmir helm amid uneasy security situation
He said J&K’s Panchayati Raj Act was stronger than in other States and UTs. “Democracy will flourish in J&K and all of us will have to work towards that,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath