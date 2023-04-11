HamberMenu
BJP workers clash with police during Jharkhand Secretariat gherao programme

Police used tear gas, water canons and lathi-charged the protestors

April 11, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
(L-R) Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi, State BJP president and MP Deepak Prakash, former State chief minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Annapurna Devi during BJP’s ‘Hemant Hatao, Jharkhand Bacahao’ protest against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in Ranchi on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

(L-R) Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi, State BJP president and MP Deepak Prakash, former State chief minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Annapurna Devi during BJP’s ‘Hemant Hatao, Jharkhand Bacahao’ protest against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in Ranchi on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police when they attempted to march towards the Jharkhand Secretariat in Ranchi on Tuesday as part of their gherao programme, officials said.

Police used tear gas, water canons and lathi-charged the protestors to prevent them from marching towards the secretariat, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped, they said.

The march to the Jharkhand Secretariat as part of BJP’s gherao programme was organised to protest “deteriorating law and order, prevailing corruption and high rate of unemployment”.

