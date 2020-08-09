Other States

BJP worker injured in militant attack in Kashmir

BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, who was injured in the attack, has been shifted to the hospital. File image.

Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.

He said Najar is a BJP worker.

Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.

