BJP wins seats unopposed in Arunachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged more than 5,300 of a total of 8,677 panchayat seats uncontested ahead of the local body polls in Arunachal Pradesh on December 22.

Five of the party’s candidates for the municipal council elections scheduled on the same day have also won unopposed.

Data released by the State BJP on Wednesday said 96 party candidates have been elected as zilla parishad members and 5,277 as gram panchayat members uncontested in the two-tier rural body election.

The Pema Khandu-led party had opened its ‘unopposed’ account with more than 1,075 panchayat and two municipal council seats.

Arunachal Pradesh has 25 zilla parishads with 241 constituencies and 2,215 gram panchayats with a total of 8,436 seats.