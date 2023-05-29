BJP wins byelection to two Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh

May 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 29 won the byelection to two seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, defeating the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The saffron party candidates — Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chaudhary — defeated the SP nominees — Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan — by 164 votes each.

Out of the 403 MLAs, 396 polled their votes in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. Two MLAs from the Congress, lone legislator of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one SP MLA did not cast their votes. Besides, three MLAs — Irfan Solanki, Abbas Ansari and Ramakant Yadav — who are in prison were not able to cast their votes.

The seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim and the demise of Banwari Lal Dohre.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the BJP nominees for the victory. “Heartiest congratulations to the candidates of the double-engine government, Mr. Padamsen Chowdhary and Mr. Manvendra Singh, for the victory in the byelections for the post of members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. We have full faith that according to the vision of the respected Prime Minister, the public conduct, hard work and experience of both the victorious respected members will be helpful in achieving the resolution of ‘self-reliant Uttar Pradesh’,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Before the polling, it was believed that the ruling saffron party with the support of more than 270 MLAs in Vidhan Sabha would get its both candidates elected comfortably, but the SP tried to score a point by making Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan, both belonging from Backward class and Dalit social groups respectively, as candidates hoping for a Backward class-Dalit consolidation.

Last week, both the SP candidates had written an open letter in the form of an appeal to Backward classes and Dalit leaders of the BJP, its allies and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar requesting their votes for the sake of social justice, and alleging that the BJP is anti-Backward, anti-Dalit.

The appeal was addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Nishad and Swatantra Dev Singh, among other OBC and Dalit leaders of the ruling party.