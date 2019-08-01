BJP wins 95% seats in Tripura panchayat polls

The ruling BJP has registered victory in 9% of 14% seats in panchayat bodies in Tripura that went to polls on July 27. The party had earlier won 86% seats uncontested.

The counting of votes in the three-tier panchayat polls was marred by clashes between the Congress and BJP supporters in Kailashahar, headquarters of Unakoti district in north Tripura.

Security forces resorted to baton charge to disperse the mobs. At least four persons suffered minor injuries. In other areas, counting was peaceful amid presence of police and paramilitary troops.

The BJP has thanked people for making it win in 95% seats across gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

The party earlier won 5,728 of 6,111 seats in gram panchayats, 337 of 419 seats in panchayat samitis and 37 of 116 seats in zila parishads unopposed.

The Congress and the CPI(M) slammed the BJP for “unleashing terror and threats” to prevent the opposition parties from contesting and campaigning in panchayat elections. The Opposition managed to win some seats in north Tripura.