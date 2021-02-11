BJP wins 6 DDC posts in J&K, PAGD gets 3

PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Para could not cast his vote because he is in jail

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday won two more district chairmen’s posts to push its tally to six, while the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD or Gupkar alliance) that won two more districts is now heading in three districts in the first ever polls of the District Developments Councils (DDC) posts in J&K.

BJP’s Keshav Dutt Sharma from Samba and Saraf Singh Nag from Reasi won the top post of chairmanship from these districts.

With this, the BJP has swept the Hindu belt in the Jammu region, by winning the top posts of the district councils in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Doda, besides Samba and Reasi.

However, the BJP has no numerical strength in upcoming chairman posts polls in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban, where independent candidates and the Gupkar alliance hold the key.

Meanwhile, the Gupkar alliance had managed to win 110 sub-district segments, but has failed to win the top posts in most districts after Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference exited from the alliance.

Out of seven districts of the Valley, where the results have been announced so far, the Gupkar alliance has managed to win the chairman posts only in three districts so far. The top council positions of two districts were won on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who won a seat from Pulwama district, could not cast his vote because he remains in jail since November last.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter congratulated the DDC members for showing ‘exemplary character and courage’.