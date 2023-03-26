BJP will win more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says Nadda

March 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on March 26 said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of the year.

He has arrived in the State capital to lay the foundation stone of a BJP office.

"The warm welcome accorded to me by the spirited BJP cadre shows we are going to more than 200 Assembly seats in MP," he said.

The 2018 elections in Madhya Pradesh threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP won on 109 seats.

However, the BJP got 41.02% votes against the Congress' 40.89%.

The Congress formed a government under Kamal Nath, which fell in March 2020 when MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.