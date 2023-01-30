BJP will win more seats in Tripura than in 2018: Assam CM 

January 30, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed the BJP would win at least five seats more in the February 16 Tripura elections than in 2018.

The BJP had won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.

Mr. Sarma attributed his confidence to the “reign of peace” during the BJP-led alliance government compared to the “atmosphere of fear” under the Left Front government five years ago.

“The people want this peaceful atmosphere to continue,” he told journalists in Agartala after accompanying his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha, who filed his nomination papers for the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

Mr. Saha was the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member before he replaced the controversial Biplab Kumar Deb as the Chief Minister in February 2022.

The Assam Chief Minister said the BJP continued with its pre-poll arrangement with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura for the sake of the State’s unity and development.

He also said the people would vote for the BJP-led government’s performance, Mr. Saha’s personality, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dreams for the country.

“There has been a vast change in Tripura in these five years. You see cleanliness and not red offices [an allusion to the Communist colour] everywhere, and government employees do not have to donate monthly to the party fund anymore,” Mr. Sarma said.

He dismissed any threat to the BJP from the Left Front-Congress tie-up.

“Congress is a big zero in the country and the Left parties are a zero worldwide. So, zero plus zero is nothing but zero,” Mr. Sarma said.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), which was the second-largest party in 2018 with 16 seats, has left the Town Bordowali seat for Congress.

Mr. Saha’s primary opponent would be the grand old party’s Ashish Kumar Saha, who had won the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2018 but quit as an MLA in February 2022 to join Congress. The former had defeated the latter in the by-election to the Town Bordowali seat a year ago.