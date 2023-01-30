HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will win more seats in Tripura than in 2018: Assam CM 

Mr. Sarma attributed his confidence to the ‘reign of peace’ now compared to the ‘atmosphere of fear’ under the Left Front government five years ago

January 30, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Tripura CM and BJP leader Manik Saha with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur CM N. Biren Singh flashes the victory sign as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on January 30.

Tripura CM and BJP leader Manik Saha with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur CM N. Biren Singh flashes the victory sign as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on January 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed the BJP would win at least five seats more in the February 16 Tripura elections than in 2018. 

The BJP had won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.

Mr. Sarma attributed his confidence to the “reign of peace” during the BJP-led alliance government compared to the “atmosphere of fear” under the Left Front government five years ago.

“The people want this peaceful atmosphere to continue,” he told journalists in Agartala after accompanying his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha, who filed his nomination papers for the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

Mr. Saha was the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member before he replaced the controversial Biplab Kumar Deb as the Chief Minister in February 2022. 

The Assam Chief Minister said the BJP continued with its pre-poll arrangement with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura for the sake of the State’s unity and development.

He also said the people would vote for the BJP-led government’s performance, Mr. Saha’s personality, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dreams for the country.

“There has been a vast change in Tripura in these five years. You see cleanliness and not red offices [an allusion to the Communist colour] everywhere, and government employees do not have to donate monthly to the party fund anymore,” Mr. Sarma said.

He dismissed any threat to the BJP from the Left Front-Congress tie-up.

“Congress is a big zero in the country and the Left parties are a zero worldwide. So, zero plus zero is nothing but zero,” Mr. Sarma said.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), which was the second-largest party in 2018 with 16 seats, has left the Town Bordowali seat for Congress.

Mr. Saha’s primary opponent would be the grand old party’s Ashish Kumar Saha, who had won the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2018 but quit as an MLA in February 2022 to join Congress. The former had defeated the latter in the by-election to the Town Bordowali seat a year ago.

Related Topics

Assam / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / state politics / politics (general) / Tripura

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.