BJP will stay for decades, says Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently lobbying for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, has said the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics and will not go anywhere for the “next many decades” irrespective of whether it wins or loses.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “thinking” that people will throw the BJP away immediately.

A video clip of Mr. Kishor saying this during a private meeting in Goa has gone viral.

A senior leader of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a group led by Kishor, confirmed that the video was from a private meeting held on Wednesday in the State.