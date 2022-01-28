‘BJP will return to power with absolute majority’

Goa CM files papers from Sanquelim

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power after the Goa Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday claimed they would win more than 22 seats and achieve an “absolute majority”.

The Chief Minister filed his nomination from Sanquelim, which he won in 2012 and 2017.

“This time, too, I am confident of winning,” said Mr. Sawant who was accompanied by the party’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Elections to the 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 14.

The Congress, on the other hand, lashed out at Mr. Sawant, with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar alleging that serial FIRs had been filed against Dharmesh Saglani, the Congress’ candidate from Sanquelim who is facing-off Mr. Sawant.

He alleged that Mr. Sawant was misusing his post to stifle the Congress candidate.

With January 28 being the last date for filing nominations, most of the candidates made a beeline today to file their papers.

Among those who filed nominations included Utpal Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.