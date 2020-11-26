BJP will protect interests of minorities if voted to power in Bengal, says State unit chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the interests of minorities would be protected if the BJP was voted to power. Addressing a public gathering at Suri in Birbhum district, Mr. Ghosh said that minorities were being made to fear the BJP in West Bengal.

“You will the ones who will be the most benefited if BJP comes to power. You will live with respect. As the State BJP president, I want to assure you that when we come to power, nobody will be able to threaten you. We will work for everyone,” Mr. Ghosh said.

The BJP leader referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. He added that the Muslims in States ruled by the BJP were far better off than in West Bengal.

“Muslims from Bengal are going and working in States ruled by BJP,” the Bengal BJP president said.

This is probably the first time that the West Bengal BJP leadership is seeking the support of minorities. For the State BJP leadership, which till a few months ago was raising the issue of National Register of Citizens on the lines of Assam, seeking the support of minorities is a new political development.

Mr. Ghosh said that the party needed to win all the 11 Assembly seats in Birbhum. The district, which has a significant population of minorities, has been the most volatile in the State as far as political violence is concerned.

Violence erupts

Earlier in the day, violence erupted in the district between BJP supporters who were on the way to attend Mr. Ghosh’s rally and Trinamool Congress workers. Crude bombs were hurled and stones were thrown as BJP supporters were passing through Simurali in the district.

According to police, clashes broke out when BJP activists travelling in a mini truck to the rally at Suri had an altercation with the local TMC workers.

A police team from Bolpur rushed to the spot and burst tear gas shells to quell the mob and cleared the highway. Videos aired by local television channels showed that BJP supporters caught hold of some of those who attacked them and beat them up.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Ghosh said that he would address a rally at the very place where violence erupted. He told party workers to give a “fitting reply” to those who attacked them.

Later in the day, the Bengal BJP president addressed another rally at Kandi in Murshidabad. He alleged that TMC supporters showed black flags and attacked his car.

“Today at Kandi (3.45 PM) and Purandorpur (5.32 PM) in Murshidabad, Trinamool’s goons showed black flags and attacked with sticks and bricks on my car. The dying, despondent and frustrated TMC is now trying #PoliticalTerrorism as a last effort,” Mr. Ghosh tweeted.