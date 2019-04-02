BJP will not repeat Tripura feat in Odisha, asserts Naveen

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the BJP will repeat Tripura-like result in Odisha in the upcoming elections.

“We will do very well, as I have said before,” said Mr. Patnaik, while responding to a query about Mr. Modi’s remarks during his interaction as part of his Main Bhi Chowkidar programme via video-conferencing from Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Responding to a question from a fisherman of Mahakalapada area of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, Mr. Modi had said that Odisha will spring a surprise this time. “Odisha will surprise the country. Odisha will become a second Tripura this time,” he had said.

Observing that people did not consider the BJP strong enough in Odisha in the past, Mr. Modi had said that he was quite impressed by the enthusiasm during his recent visit to the State to campaign for his party.

PM’s rallies

Mr. Modi, who addressed an election rally at Jeypore in the Koraput district on March 29, is scheduled to address a rally in Kalahandi district on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to address another rally in Sundargarh district on April 6.

On the other hand, Mr. Patnaik is scheduled to start campaigning for his party nominees for the first phase of poll from April 3.

The elections for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies are being held in Odisha simultaneously in four phases — April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

While BJP national president Amit Shah had earlier claimed that his party will win 120 of the 147 Assembly seats in the State, Mr. Patnaik had recently claimed that the BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls. The BJD had won 117 Assembly seats and 20 LS seats in 2014 elections.