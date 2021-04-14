BJP will not get even 70 seats in West Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata

14 April 2021 16:03 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.

Speaking at a rally at Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, the Trinamool Congress supremo ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent claim that BJP had already won a 100 seats in the four phases of the election to the 294-seat assembly.

"Prime Minister Modi has said the saffron party has already won 100 seats out of 135 seats where elections have been held. I can say that after the elections are over, BJP will not even get 70 out of total of 294 seats", she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader charged that the BJP was spreading falsehood by telling different things at different places on the same issue.

Ms. Banerjee said home minister Amit Shah had said in Lebong in Darjeeling that there will be no NRC. However she pointed out that 14 lakh people have been identified and sent to detention camps based on a process to find illegal migrants under the National Register of Citizens.

“14 lakh people have been asked to go to the detention camps", she pointed out.

Ms. Banerjee said if TMC is voted to power once again, it would not allow the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in West Bengal. All of you are citizens. My only request to people is that they cast their votes, she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that BJP is bringing in people from other states where the pandemic was raging and this was helping spread Coronavirus. "These people will spread COVID in the state and then go away; last year when COVID was in spate, none of the BJP leaders cared to the come to the state", she said.

Ms. Banerjee also criticised the saffron party for its 'anti-people and anti-poor stance’ allowing prices of fuel including cooking gas to skyrocket.