BJP will have its own Chief Minister in 2025, says Bihar party chief Samrat Choudhary

July 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Patna:

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched a signature campaign targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against police lathicharge on its Vidhan Sabha march on July 13 and for not providing 10 lakhs jobs as promised by the government of Grand Alliance.

While launching the campaign, BJP State president Samrat Choudhary said that his party will expose the failed government of Mr. Kumar and will make its own Chief Minister after forming government in the 2025 Assembly election.

The campaign will end on August 9, the day which will mark the completion of one year of Mahagathbandhan. The campaign was jointly launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State president Durgesh Singh and Choudhary at the party office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Choudhary and other leaders signed on the board by calling Mr. Kumar a government of bullet and lathi.

“This signature campaign is the agitation towards increasing crime, corruption, anarchy, repression on students-youth-general public, lathicharge and false promise of 10 lakh government jobs in Bihar. Several BJP workers were injured in the lathi-charge by the police in which our Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died,” Mr. Choudhary said.

He stated that BJYM will conduct a signature campaign in all district headquarters and mandals displaying the barbaric action taken on the BJP workers by Bihar Police. He added the people of Bihar will take revenge for the unfortunate action taken against BJP leaders and workers for raising their voice.

“Is it wrong to raise voice against corruption, is it wrong to demand resignation of the chargesheeted Deputy Chief Minister? BJP will not be afraid and will not bow down. The power of the pen will suppress sticks and bullets of the Grand Alliance government,” Mr. Choudhary said.

“The people of Bihar have made up their mind and their sentiment is completely against the Nitish government. We will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2024 followed by having our own Chief Minister by forming the government in 2025. The way our Dalit sisters have been stripped and beaten up in Begusarai and a Dalit brother was beaten up by a JD(U) leader in Nawada, is very unfortunate. Massacre has been carried out in broad daylight in Muzaffarpur. The land mafias are roaming freely on the road and the government is sleeping peacefully,” Mr. Choudhary alleged.

He further claimed that Mr. Kumar became Chief Minister several times only due to the help of the BJP.

“Karpoori Thakur became CM with the help of the BJP, Lalu Prasad too became Cheif Minister for the first time with the help of the BJP and it is the BJP which made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister five times. However, the BJP will have its own Chief Minister in 2025, “ Mr. Choudhary asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.